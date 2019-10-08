|
|
Radcliff Wallen
Wilmington, NC - On Friday, October 4, 2019, Rad Wallen, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was born on September 25, 1946 in Petrolia, Ontario, Canada to Charles and Mary Wallen. On October 5, 1973, he married Carol Hacker and they raised two daughters, Lainie and Libby. Rad worked for AAA as an insurance agent for 35 years. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement since 2012.
Rad was known for his quick wit, charming smile, and love for his family. He loved spending time with them, and truly enjoyed being a Grandpa to his four grandchildren who adored him. There is nothing he loved more than watching his daughters and grandchildren at their events and was their biggest fan. He loved to travel and see the U.S, taking trips across the country with his wife, daughters, and even the grandkids - usually with the windows down and music playing, while he provided insight on life with his infamous "Rad Rules." Rad also had a love of sports, particularly hockey and the Montreal Canadians. Throughout his youth he played many sports and as an adult he enjoyed playing softball with his long-time buddies on the Sarnia TNT Tigers. He enjoyed coaching youth hockey in the community for many years, and also loved coaching his daughters' soccer and swimming teams.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his mother, Mary, and his mother and father in-law, Willard and Grace Hacker. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Carol, his daughters Lainie (David) Hoag, Libby (Ryan) Young, his grandchildren Madelyn, Owen, Juliet, and Molly Hoag, his brothers Tony (Phyllis) Wallen, James (Kris)Wallen, his sister-in-law Barbara Johnson, and his nieces and nephews Jeff and Jason Jagacki, Jake and Katie Wallen and Simone, Alex, and Julia Wallen.
The family honors the memory of Radcliff and invites you to share memories on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home, Hancock Street. A memorial service will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019