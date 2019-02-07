|
|
Ralph Everett Burdick II
- - Ralph Everett Burdick II, age 80, February 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Susan. Dear son of the late Florence and Henry Hamlin Burdick. Loving father of Rodney (Sherry) and Meredith (Michael) Stachowiak. Proud grandfather of Stella, Evan, Jacy. Dear friend of Renee and Henry Miller.
Mr. Burdick was also predeceased by his faithful canine companions Rags, Skipper and Sunny.
He was a proud Navy Veteran who was a lifelong antique toy collector. Entombment will take place Friday 2/8, 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Detroit.
Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 7, 2019