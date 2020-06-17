Ralph F. Ulrich Jr.
Ralph F. Ulrich Jr.

St. Clair Township - Ralph Frederick Ulrich Jr., 81, of St. Clair Township, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

He was born March 18, 1939 in Kimball Township to the late Marion and Ralph Ulrich Sr. He married Karen Diane Knudson on April 9, 1960 in St. Clair.

Ralph was a Marysville High School graduate. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy and then owned and operated Ralph Ulrich Trucking for over 50 years until his retirement in 2007. He also owned the Pontchartrain Motel on Gratiot Avenue for 33 years. He was a member of the Gideons International and Immanuel Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen; three children, Michele Ann Scaperlanda, Ralph Frederick (Jeanne) Ulrich III and Shari (Glenn) Gaston; five grandchildren, Bradly (Megan) Ulrich, Danielle (Spencer) Hazlewood, Luke Scaperlanda, Elise Gaston and Natalie (Spencer) Patton; and four great-grandchildren, Madison Hazlewood, Brynlee Hazlewood, Emery Ulrich and Hailey Ulrich; two sisters, Nancy Liverance and Joann (Bill) O'Lary; and a brother, Carl Ulrich. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim, Art, Russel, Gordon, and Stanley; and sisters, Dorothy, Jean, Karen, Margaret and Betty.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home, 1200 Michigan Avenue.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 415 N. 9th St., St. Clair. Pastor Alan Schwieger of Immanuel Lutheran Church will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeport Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Brad Ulrich, Spencer Hazlewood, John Ulrich, Ralph Ulrich III., Luke Scaperlanda and Glenn Gaston.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
