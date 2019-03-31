Ralph G. Ingerson



Fort Gratiot - Ralph Gordon Ingerson, 95, of Fort Gratiot, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019.



He was born April 23, 1923 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to the late Henry and Sadie Ingerson. He married Hazel "Peggy" Alloway on September 22, 1945 in Washington Avenue United Methodist Church, Port Huron and they were married for 69 years until her death on May 9, 2015.



Mr. Ingerson was employed with Michigan Bell Telephone for 43 years, retiring December 15, 1984. He was a 1941 graduate of Port Huron High School. Ralph served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a S/Sgt - Squadron Chief Armorer on the B-29 and later in the U.S. Air Force. He earned the Air Crew Members Wings, the American Theater Ribbon, the American Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He was a member of the Port Huron Power Squadron, the Michigan Bell Pioneers, and American Legion Charles Hammond Post 8. He volunteered with the American Red Cross and enjoyed bowling.



Ralph is survived by three children, Thomas (Barb) Ingerson, Terry (Marie) Ingerson and Tamara (Paul) Bailey; seven grandchildren, Greg Ingerson, Nick Ingerson, Matt (D.J.) Ingerson, Melissa (Travis) Washington, Lindsey Bailey, Tina (Carl) Smith and Karen Lake; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Michalek and Edith (Keith) Stokan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth (Noreen) Ingerson.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society or the American Red Cross.