Reverend Ralph T. Barteld
Marysville - Reverend Ralph T. Barteld, 88, of Marysville, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
He was born October 24, 1930 in Bay City to the late Fred and Cora Barteld. He married the love of his life, Diane A. Lockwood on November 24, 1951 in Detroit. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2012.
Reverend Barteld served in the U. S. Army as a Sergeant stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. He graduated from Eastern Michigan University and Methodist Theological School in Ohio. He was a United Methodist Minister serving Churches in West Berlin, Mayville, Cheboygan, Escanaba, Essex, Port Sanilac, Marysville and Lakeport. He was also a chaplain for the Michigan State Police. He was an avid railroad enthusiast and enjoyed spending time by the water.
He is survived by eleven children, who adored him; Susan Speckmann, Bill (Karen) Barteld, Mark (Sharilyn) Barteld, Doug (Karen) Barteld, Tim (Denise) Barteld, Laura (Dan) Castle, Paul (Amy) Barteld, Ruth Bailey, Janet (Dan) Lekenta, Steve (Michelle) Barteld, and David Barteld; 27 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Ann Burks; a brother, Donald Barteld; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Marysville United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Curtis Clarke will officiate. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army.
Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville United Methodist Church or Central Lakeport United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019