1/1
Ralph W. Schoettle
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph W. Schoettle

Port Huron - 64, of Port Huron, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on December 23, 1955, the son of Emery and Delila (Wilton) Schoettle. Ralph married his loving wife, Jamie Chute, on October 12, 2002 in Jeddo, Michigan.

He graduated from Port Huron Northern High School class of 1974 and went on to become a supervisor for the South Eastern Michigan Gas Company. Ralph's interests included riding his Harley, camping, traveling, helping others when they needed anything fixed, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Jamie are his daughters, Christina Schoettle of Clyde and Lindsay Schoettle of Clyde; son, Jim (Caroline) Seguin of Windsor, Canada; grandchildren, Callum Seguin and Nora Seguin; sisters, Brenda (Paul) Solliday of Port Huron, Bonnie (Mike Gannon) Christler of Traverse City; brothers, Dale (Susan) Schoettle of Vicksburg, Robert (Sharon Willton) Schoettle of Marysville; sister-in-law, Janet Brant, Tracy (Neil) Austin of Florida, Stephanie (Shawn) Tully of Canada; aunts, Donna Swegles of Port Huron and Judy (Dave) Dobson of Bridgeport; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding Ralph in death are his parents, Emery Schoettle and Delila Schoettle; and many beloved aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the memorial service starting at 3:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street.

Memorials are suggested to the family and the Blue Water Humane Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved