Ralph W. Schoettle
Port Huron - 64, of Port Huron, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on December 23, 1955, the son of Emery and Delila (Wilton) Schoettle. Ralph married his loving wife, Jamie Chute, on October 12, 2002 in Jeddo, Michigan.
He graduated from Port Huron Northern High School class of 1974 and went on to become a supervisor for the South Eastern Michigan Gas Company. Ralph's interests included riding his Harley, camping, traveling, helping others when they needed anything fixed, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jamie are his daughters, Christina Schoettle of Clyde and Lindsay Schoettle of Clyde; son, Jim (Caroline) Seguin of Windsor, Canada; grandchildren, Callum Seguin and Nora Seguin; sisters, Brenda (Paul) Solliday of Port Huron, Bonnie (Mike Gannon) Christler of Traverse City; brothers, Dale (Susan) Schoettle of Vicksburg, Robert (Sharon Willton) Schoettle of Marysville; sister-in-law, Janet Brant, Tracy (Neil) Austin of Florida, Stephanie (Shawn) Tully of Canada; aunts, Donna Swegles of Port Huron and Judy (Dave) Dobson of Bridgeport; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Preceding Ralph in death are his parents, Emery Schoettle and Delila Schoettle; and many beloved aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the memorial service starting at 3:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street.
Memorials are suggested to the family and the Blue Water Humane Society.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com