Ralph White
Marysville - Ralph White, 97, of Marysville, died Sunday, January 12, 2020.
He was born August 14, 1922 in West Virginia to the late Henry and Flossie White. He married Bertha Foguth on November 18, 1944 in St. Anne's in Detroit. She died June 3, 2011.
Mr. White served in the U.S. Merchant Marine during World War II and worked as a pipe fitter with Local #636. He was a Boy Scout Leader with Troop #90, and a member of Knights of Columbus Council #9526, Elks Lodge #343, Marysville American Legion Post #449 and St. Christopher Catholic Church. He loved traveling, bike riding, and 4-wheeling.
He is survived by a daughter-in-law, Penny White; grandchildren, Dennis (Alysia) White II, Gregory (Theresa) White II, and Denise Miguel; great grandchildren, Amanda (Cory) Mervyn, Marissa DuVall, Gregory White III, Lily Miguel, and Iris Miguel; two great-great grandchildren, Justin Howze and Noah Mervyn; and many loving nieces and nephews, including Ron Mexicott. He was preceded in death by three sons, Gregory, Dennis, and Michael White; brothers, Ray and Roy White; and sister, Ernestine Davis.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited by the Knights of Columbus at 7:00 p.m.
Mr. White will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Clair County Allied Veteran Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dennis White II, Greg White II, Greg "Trey" White III, Cory Mervyn, Justin Howze, and Ron Mexicott.
Memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus Council #9526 or St. Christopher Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Ralph's family would like to thank Grace Premier Assisted Living and Grace Hospice for all the love and wonderful care they gave to him.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020