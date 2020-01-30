|
Ray L. Kibbe
Ray L. Kibbe, 89, passed away January 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Margaret Kibbe; sons, Ray S. and Randy Kibbe; and daughter, Susan Kibbe. Ray is survived by sons, Alan (Jacqueline) and Gary Kibbe; daughter-in-law, Annette Kibbe; grandchildren, Angela (Tristan) Bontz, Christopher Kibbe, Glen (Jennifer)Kibbe, Derek (Angie) Kibbe, Ashley (Don) Bruno, Amanda Kibbe (Jared Markey); 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Leila Fitzpatrick; many other family and friends. Ray enjoyed shooting pool, fishing and hunting. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Ray was a member of several military organizations. Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 3-5pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020