Dr. Raymond A. Everitt
Clyde Township - Dr. Raymond A. Everitt, 94, of Clyde Township, was promoted to Glory on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
He was born June 19, 1926 in Detroit to the late Brigadier Cyril and Brigadier Ivy Everitt. He married Dorothy Barney on August 8, 1946 in Port Huron. She died November 19, 2019.
Dr. Everitt graduated from Port Huron High School and Port Huron Junior College where he was an accomplished athlete and captain of his high school and college basketball teams. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He returned to graduate from the Washington University School of Dentistry in St. Louis, Missouri. He worked as a dentist in the Port Huron area from 1954 to 1994 and was a past president of the Port Huron Dental Association. Ray loved sports and music. He coached local basketball and softball teams and tirelessly used his talents as a cornet soloist and Bandmaster of the Port Huron Citadel Salvation Army Band. He created and performed with the nationally acclaimed Blue Water Sextet and mentored countless young musicians during his 70-plus years of service to the Salvation Army. He served many years on the Salvation Army Corps Council. He was also a past president of the Port Huron Optimist Club.
Ray is survived by four children, Rick (Colleen) Everitt, Lynn (Jerome) Braxton, Ronald (Terri) Everitt and David Everitt; 11 grandchildren, Brittany (Aaron) Smith, Jerome Braxton Jr., Tia Braxton, Kristina Braxton, Reid (Josie) Everitt, Ralene (Darrin) McDonald, Brad Calverson, Lauren Gos, and fiancé, Andrew Lamphere, Tyler (Jenae) Everitt, Amanda (Zach) May and Allison Everitt; 12 great grandchildren, Eliza Smith, Kyla Perry, Kassidy Price, Cade McDonald, Emi McDonald, Luke Everitt, Eve Everitt, Callie Gos, Chloe Lamphere, Allison Calverson, Aoife Everitt and Lochlainn Everitt; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Please wear a mask.
Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in The Salvation Army Port Huron Citadel. Major Wesley Dalberg will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Port Huron Citadel Facebook page. Friends may join the family at noon to process to Lakeside Cemetery for a 12:30 p.m. committal service. Pallbearers will be Tyler Everitt, Reid Everitt, Darrin McDonald, Aaron Smith, Steve Green and Bob Kinney. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
The family also plans to hold a public service of remembrance in the spring.