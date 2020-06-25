Raymond Cameron
1941 - 2020
Raymond Cameron

Kenockee Twp. - 79, of Kenockee Township, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

He was born in Port Huron, June 8, 1941, the son of the late Joseph and Lauretta (Driscoll) Cameron.

"Ray" was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett. He was a 1959 Yale High School graduate and a lifetime farmer on his family farm in Kenockee Township. Ray enjoyed woodworking in his free time.

Surviving is a sister, Mary Cameron of Midland and many friends.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Cameron on March 25, 2015.

The family honors the memory of Raymond and invites you to attend Rite of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-Kenockee Township Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale.

Memorials are suggested to St. Clair County Humane Society, Mass or OLMC.

For information and Guest Book

kaatzfunerals.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
