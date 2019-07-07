Raymond Earl Morehead



Fort Gratiot - Raymond Earl Morehead, 93, of Fort Gratiot, died Thursday, July 4, 2019.



He was born March 24, 1926 in Detroit to the late Herbert and Lillian Morehead. He married Dorothy Winter on May 10, 1947 in Port Huron and they were married 72 years.



Mr. Morehead began his teaching career in Shepherd and Frankenmuth before joining the Port Huron Area School District. He worked at Port Huron High School but when Port Huron Northern was built, spent the remainder of his career there as a teacher, counselor and assistant principal, retiring in 1986. He also taught driver's education for many years. Ray served in the U.S. Navy on an LST in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He earned his bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and his master's from the University of Michigan.



He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; three children, Jacquie (Ross) Green, Peggy (Jim) Archer and Brett (Tracy) Morehead; four grandchildren, Lauren (Darin) Arnett, Scott Archer, Alexandra Archer (fiancé Mike Feldpausch) and Bryce Morehead; and two great grandchildren, Raya and Hayden Arnett. He was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in First Presbyterian Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Rev. Pat Thompson will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church.



Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on July 7, 2019