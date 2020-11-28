1/1
Raymond N. Smith
Raymond N. Smith

Carsonville - Raymond Neil Smith, 66, of Carsonville, died Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He was born July 31, 1954 in St. Clair to the late Stanley and Leona Smith.

Raymond worked for Sunoco Logistics until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and working on tractors. He loved hunting with his son Ray in Illinois, and especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Judy; children, Raymond (Kristy) Smith Jr., Paul (Erin) Moretz and Christopher Moretz; grandchildren, Cheyanne, Gianna, Carmine, Ariella, Kobi, Breanna, Carter and Patrick; siblings, Dale (Linda) Smith and Lorraine (Ron) Trendy; many nieces and nephews, including Dale and Jeff; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Smith; and sister, Carolyn Pickard.

Cremation has taken place.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
