Raymond Wawrzyniak
Marine City - Raymond F. Wawrzyniak, 94, of Marine City entered eternal life on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frank and Marie Wawrzyniak. He married Mary Lou Bieth on May 14, 1955 in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage until her passing in June 2003. Raymond held a long-standing career as a dairy farmer working on his own farm and he was a member of the Michigan Milk Producers Association for 35 years. He was always a hard worker and dedicated to his farm which he lived on since 1930. When he wasn't working, Raymond was a life member of Perch Point Conservation Club and the Old Newsboys. He loved life and he especially loved his family. Raymond is survived by his two sons, Raymond Jr. (Kathy) and Don (Susan); his four daughters, Diana (Freeman) Austin, Sue (Michael) Mejia, Carol (Rich) Clapp and Sharon Rudrik; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard; two sisters, Mary Agnes Wood and Helen Gonczar; and a son-in-law, David Rudrik. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:30am in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. Attendance to visitation will be monitored, social distancing is recommended and face coverings are required. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.