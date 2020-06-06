Raymond Wawrzyniak
1926 - 2020
Raymond Wawrzyniak

Marine City - Raymond F. Wawrzyniak, 94, of Marine City entered eternal life on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frank and Marie Wawrzyniak. He married Mary Lou Bieth on May 14, 1955 in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage until her passing in June 2003. Raymond held a long-standing career as a dairy farmer working on his own farm and he was a member of the Michigan Milk Producers Association for 35 years. He was always a hard worker and dedicated to his farm which he lived on since 1930. When he wasn't working, Raymond was a life member of Perch Point Conservation Club and the Old Newsboys. He loved life and he especially loved his family. Raymond is survived by his two sons, Raymond Jr. (Kathy) and Don (Susan); his four daughters, Diana (Freeman) Austin, Sue (Michael) Mejia, Carol (Rich) Clapp and Sharon Rudrik; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard; two sisters, Mary Agnes Wood and Helen Gonczar; and a son-in-law, David Rudrik. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:30am in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. Attendance to visitation will be monitored, social distancing is recommended and face coverings are required. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
Funeral services provided by
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
My Thoughts and Prayers go out to your family with the passing of your Dad. All of you were good neighbors for a lot of years.Sorry for your loss.
Lou Ann Volkman
June 6, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Rays passing. May he rest in heaven
Linda Fallahe Lyons
June 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss...I believe i met him a couple of times, very nice warm man. My condolences to all of you....
Brian Burrows
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
I am so so sorry to hear the passing of your father. I have many many great memories with this family as growing up. You are all in my heart and prayers.
Kathy Daniels
June 5, 2020
I was so saddened to see this. Ray was a very nice man. My husband and I had such a good time playing cards with him and your Mom True Friends!
Alice Markel, Kaminski
Neighbor
June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Diana and Joe Trudell
Friend
