Reaburn Lindsay Gauthier
Marysville -
Reaburn Lindsay Gauthier, age 65, of Marysville, died Friday, February 14, 2020.
He was born August 13, 1954 in Toronto, Ontario to the late Reaburn and Margaret Gauthier.
Lindsay was a Marysville High School graduate.
He is survived by a sister, Terry (Daniel) Johnson; a brother, John (Amy) Gauthier; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. His cheerful greeting will be remembered by the many friends he made throughout his lifetime.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020