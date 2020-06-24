Rebecca Jane Gillies
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Jane Gillies

Richmond - Mrs. Rebecca Jane Gillies, age 64, of Richmond, passed away June 20, 2020, in Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, with her family by her side.

She was born on December 29, 1955, in Marlette.

Rebecca married John C. Gillies on December 6, 1975, in Richmond.

She attended Northwood University as a working mother and received her bachelor's degree in business. Rebecca later retired from the Port Huron Area School District. She loved her bocce ball league, her girls weekends and time at their home in Lexington. She adored and loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, John C. Gillies of Richmond, daughter and son-in-law, Katherine (Dennis) Stuckey of Port Huron, son and daughter-in-law, John (Sarah) Gillies of Richmond, 2 grandchildren, Emily and Logan, father and step-mother, Edward (Deanna) LaValley of Richmond, sister and brother-in-law, Shelley (George) Murdick of Port Huron and mother-in-law, Evelyn Gillies of St. Clair.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Burns, brother, Barry LaValley and father-in-law, Robert Gillies.

Services will be held at a later date, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may me made to the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department or the Richmond Girls Fastpitch Association.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved