Rebecca Jane Gillies
Richmond - Mrs. Rebecca Jane Gillies, age 64, of Richmond, passed away June 20, 2020, in Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, with her family by her side.
She was born on December 29, 1955, in Marlette.
Rebecca married John C. Gillies on December 6, 1975, in Richmond.
She attended Northwood University as a working mother and received her bachelor's degree in business. Rebecca later retired from the Port Huron Area School District. She loved her bocce ball league, her girls weekends and time at their home in Lexington. She adored and loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, John C. Gillies of Richmond, daughter and son-in-law, Katherine (Dennis) Stuckey of Port Huron, son and daughter-in-law, John (Sarah) Gillies of Richmond, 2 grandchildren, Emily and Logan, father and step-mother, Edward (Deanna) LaValley of Richmond, sister and brother-in-law, Shelley (George) Murdick of Port Huron and mother-in-law, Evelyn Gillies of St. Clair.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Burns, brother, Barry LaValley and father-in-law, Robert Gillies.
Services will be held at a later date, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may me made to the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department or the Richmond Girls Fastpitch Association.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
