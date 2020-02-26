Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Rebecca Wedge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Sue "Becky" Wedge


1952 - 2020
Rebecca Sue "Becky" Wedge Obituary
Rebecca Sue "Becky" Wedge

Port Huron - Rebecca Sue "Becky" Wedge, 67, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

She was born October 28, 1952 in Port Huron to the late Percy and Olive Wedge.

Becky was active with Community Enterprises and loved animals, especially her dog, Mickey.

She is survived by three siblings, Terry Wedge, David (Cheri) Wedge and Peggy (John) Carpenter; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Albert; and sister-in-law, Mary Wedge.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. The Reverend Ann Harrington will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Enterprises. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
