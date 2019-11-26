|
René (Abraham) Armstrong
Dear Mom,
How do we say goodbye when so much is left unsaid...
We have known for the last four years that any day could be the last, still it wasn't enough time to prepare for you to leave us. Although life dealt you some major setbacks, your tenacity to live a positive and fulfilling life prevailed.
While most of us speed through life, you took the time to get to know everyone who crossed your path. You gained a family at the Huron House with all of your coworkers and all the special individuals at the places you frequented. Your ability to bring out the best in everyone is second to none; you had a knack for connecting with others and spreading the love that is life.
You have always been such an inspiration to us throughout our lives. Words can never express how thankful we are that you are our mother. Always putting yourself second so we were able to excel in life. No matter how hectic life became, you always found the time for all of our sporting events, school plays or just made time to sit with us. We will always strive to be the best for you, although in a lifetime we can only hope to be able to reach your level of compassion, kindheartedness and positive outlook on life.
Your grandchildren Esmé and Palmer became the light of your life and it meant the world to us. We hope to see all of your wonderful qualities endure within them throughout their lives.
As always, you've left us better off today than you did the day prior and we will cherish our memories together forever.
We love you mom,
Nicole and Mike Abraham
Join us in celebration of our mothers life…Saturday, Nov. 30th, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2645 Howard St, Port Huron, MI 48060. Open house from 2-6
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019