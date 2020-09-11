Renee Lorraine Sheeter
St. Clair - Renee Lorraine Sheeter of St Clair passed away on September 10, 2020 at home. She was born January 6th 1960 in Highland Park to her late parents Gerald (Jerry) C Green and Therese F Lapierre. After living in Ferndale, the family moved to the Richmond area and Renee attended Richmond schools.
She Married Fritz D Sheeter in 1986 and together they raised their family in St Clair. Renee was a homemaker, childcare and healthcare worker during her career. She was a people person and enjoyed working directly with patients and coworkers in the medical field. Renee loved shopping, travel, visiting with friends and family, as well as spending time with her grandchildren.
Renee is survived by her husband Fritz and two children Karynn (Michael) Carrell and Kyle (Kristine Hynes) Sheeter, two grandchildren Maddilyn and Easton Carrell, two siblings Monique (Dave) Lynch and Jerry (Julie) Green, brother-in-law Roy (Linda) Sheeter, sisters-in-law Gayle (John) Pavlik and Beth (Ross) Cunningham. She will be remembered by many nieces and nephews, cousins, numerous close friends near or far, shopping and travel buddies.
Visitation will be Friday September 18th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday September 19th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Private family services will be held Sunday, September 20th. Following the service all are welcome to join the family for a Celebration of Life Reception and Luncheon at 1:30 p.m. at the Columbia Banquet and Conference Center (formerly St. Clair K of C Hall) 3501 Rattle Run Rd., St. Clair.
In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to either;
Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) Foundation www.cjdfoundation.org/donate
for advancing their research, education, and support services
or McLaren Hospice Foundation www.mclaren.org/health-management-group/online-donation-mclaren-health-management-group/
For their services and support of patients and families
