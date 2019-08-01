|
Renoir N. Houel
Avoca - Renoir Nicolas Houel, 13, of Avoca, passed away tragically on July 25, 2019.
He was born September 13, 2005, in Port Huron, to Nina C. Houel.
Renoir was an honor roll student at Yale Jr. High. He developed an early interest in science which led him to become a member of the Yale Jiggawatz Robotics Club and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps where he enjoyed being an engineer and SCUBA diving aboard the ship the Pride of Michigan.
Since coming into this world, Renoir brought constant laughter and joy to all around him. Renoir was truly a one-of-a-kind, purely authentic human being. Possessing a style all his own, unaffected by trends, fads or peer pressure his signature style consisted of a button up shirt, Converse All Stars and a "tacky" tie. Full of enterprise, he always had original ideas and was a source of endless wit and humor. Renoir was a bright light in this world that will continue shining on through all those who were enlightened by him.
Renoir is survived by parents, Nina Houel and Chad Veldman; loving little brother, Iver Veldman; loyal K-9, Kiché; grandparents, Mary Beth Houel, Christine and Dave Veldman; special cousins Spencer Ferguson, Nico Houel, Kylie and Gavin Veldman; and many aunts, uncles and other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his Pépé, Christian Houel. Renoir is joined in heaven by his cousin Jacques Houel.
A visitation and luncheon for Renoir and Jacques will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. followed by an outdoor memorial service at 6 p.m. at Camp Cavell in Lexington.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 1, 2019