Reynold James Fandrick
Columbus Twp. - Reynold James Fandrick, age 74, of Columbus Twp., passed away October 31, 2020. He was born January 19, 1946 in St. Clair to the late Walter and Norma Fandrick. Rennie graduated from St. Clair High School in 1964. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967. Following the service he worked for the Detroit Edison until his retirement.
Rennie was a member of St. Matthews United Church of Christ, Casco Twp. for 64 years. Over those 64 years he served on the church council and was active in the life of the congregation serving in many capacities.
Rennie had a true passion for farm tractors, he enjoyed working on them or just talking about them to anyone who shared his interest. He would tackle any project and could fix or build anything.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barb Fandrick; children, Don Liebetreu, Janice Liebetreu, Eric Fandrick and Amy (Eric) Westrick; grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) Parks, Thomas Liebetreu, Sierra Liebetreu, Coralyn, Alana and Jocelyn Westrick; great grandchildren, Ryker and Raiya Parks; sisters, Kay (Jim) Stewart and Barb (Tim) McKee; dear friend, Bill Muggelberg and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Matthews United Church of Christ, Casco. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com