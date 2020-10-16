Richard A. (Dick) Manfrin Jr.



Richard went to be with our Lord at home October 13, 2020 surrounded by his family after a short illness.



Richard was a graduate of the Class of 1978 from Marysville High School. He was a proud Marysville Viking playing not only baseball but football too. He was also assistant coach to Holy Cross High School girls basketball team. He worked for the school systems for many years as a janitor opening his career in the maintenance field. He was also a HUGE Tigers fan never missing a game.



Richard was an avid traveler, exploring 47 of our 52 states during his adventures Dick lived his life "HIS WAY WITH NO REGRETS."



Richard is preceded in death by his grandparents: George and Elenore Mosurak; his parents: Richard Sr. and Bonnie Manfrin; a niece Krista Manfrin; a nephew Zachary Rock. He is survived by: a daughter Alicia Manfrin of Sault Ste. Marie; sisters: Terri (Tim) Groh of Kimball, Lynn Manfrin of Lupton, Debbie (Leonard) of Avoca; brothers Craig (Kelly) Manfrin of St. Clair, Thomas ( Rodney) of Flint, and a very special stepmom Marion Zachos of Burton; nephews: David Manfrin of Ft. Wayne, IN, William (Autumn) Worley of Richmond, KY, Thomas Craigton of Port Huron; nieces: Aimee Elizabeth Worley of Port Huron, Jessica (Mitch) Kogelschatz of Grand Rapids, Ashley (Jacob) Zukowski of Port Huron; lifelong friends Greg and Kathy White of Marysville, and Lisa Kennedy of Marysville, many cousins and great nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Luncheon will be held at the Pink Elephant on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 3 pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store