1/1
Richard A. (Dick) Manfrin Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. (Dick) Manfrin Jr.

Richard went to be with our Lord at home October 13, 2020 surrounded by his family after a short illness.

Richard was a graduate of the Class of 1978 from Marysville High School. He was a proud Marysville Viking playing not only baseball but football too. He was also assistant coach to Holy Cross High School girls basketball team. He worked for the school systems for many years as a janitor opening his career in the maintenance field. He was also a HUGE Tigers fan never missing a game.

Richard was an avid traveler, exploring 47 of our 52 states during his adventures Dick lived his life "HIS WAY WITH NO REGRETS."

Richard is preceded in death by his grandparents: George and Elenore Mosurak; his parents: Richard Sr. and Bonnie Manfrin; a niece Krista Manfrin; a nephew Zachary Rock. He is survived by: a daughter Alicia Manfrin of Sault Ste. Marie; sisters: Terri (Tim) Groh of Kimball, Lynn Manfrin of Lupton, Debbie (Leonard) of Avoca; brothers Craig (Kelly) Manfrin of St. Clair, Thomas ( Rodney) of Flint, and a very special stepmom Marion Zachos of Burton; nephews: David Manfrin of Ft. Wayne, IN, William (Autumn) Worley of Richmond, KY, Thomas Craigton of Port Huron; nieces: Aimee Elizabeth Worley of Port Huron, Jessica (Mitch) Kogelschatz of Grand Rapids, Ashley (Jacob) Zukowski of Port Huron; lifelong friends Greg and Kathy White of Marysville, and Lisa Kennedy of Marysville, many cousins and great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Luncheon will be held at the Pink Elephant on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 3 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved