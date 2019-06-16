Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Axford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. "Dick" Axford


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard C. "Dick" Axford Obituary
Richard C. "Dick" Axford

Fort Gratiot - Richard Carleton "Dick" Axford, 84, of Fort Gratiot Township, died Thursday, June 13, 2019.

He was born February 15, 1935 in Port Huron to the late Hubert and Margaret Axford. He married Sharon L. Hammang on February 3, 1989 in Port Huron.

Dick served in the U.S. Army. He was employed with General Motors until his retirement in 1990 and was a tax preparer for over 50 years. He loved golfing and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, David (Vicky) Axford, Kirk (Jill) Axford and Ann-Marie (Michael) Porath; several step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his beagle, Abby. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara (Albert) Sibilla; and brother, Donald Axford.

Dick will lie in state from 11:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Joseph Gagnon will officiate.

Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

The family prefers that memorials be made to Seasons Hospice or the .

For guest book and information, please visit www.karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now