Fort Gratiot - Richard Carleton "Dick" Axford, 84, of Fort Gratiot Township, died Thursday, June 13, 2019.



He was born February 15, 1935 in Port Huron to the late Hubert and Margaret Axford. He married Sharon L. Hammang on February 3, 1989 in Port Huron.



Dick served in the U.S. Army. He was employed with General Motors until his retirement in 1990 and was a tax preparer for over 50 years. He loved golfing and spending time with family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, David (Vicky) Axford, Kirk (Jill) Axford and Ann-Marie (Michael) Porath; several step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his beagle, Abby. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara (Albert) Sibilla; and brother, Donald Axford.



Dick will lie in state from 11:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Joseph Gagnon will officiate.



Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



The family prefers that memorials be made to Seasons Hospice or the .



