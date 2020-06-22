Richard C. Doehring
Richard C. Doehring

Port Huron Township - Richard Clayton Doehring, 84, of Port Huron Township, died Monday, June 22, 2020.

He was born January 17, 1936 in Detroit to the late Clayton and Luella Doehring. He married Nancy Rich on December 2, 1961 in Detroit.

Richard served as a sergeant in the United States Army with the 1st Infantry Division. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Wayne State University, Detroit. He was a member of B.P.O.E. Lodge #343 and Moose Lodge # 158. He worked at Acheson Colloids for 27 years, retiring as Business Manager.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; three sons, Rick (Melanie) Doehring of Frankfort, Matthew (Jackie) Doehring of St. Clair and Joel (Yolanda) Doehring of New Haven; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Justine), Tyler (Aly), Reagan, Gabriel, Jacob, Wesley and Joe; four great grandchildren, Jackson, Austin, Sophia and Corbin; and a cousin, Carol (Lee) Coverly of Kalamazoo.

Visitation will be from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited amount of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home and will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Tim Smith will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

