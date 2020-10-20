Richard C. "Dick" Humbarger
East China - Richard C. "Dick" Humbarger, age 83, of East China, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1937 in Elkhart, Indiana to the late William and Kay Humbarger.
Dick was a Michigan State Trooper for many years and retired in 1992 and belonged to the MSPTA. He loved to sail and belonged to PHYC. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson and riding with the Hog Riding Group.
He is survived by his wife; Lora and his children; Rick Humbarger and Lynn (Dale) Chapman. He is also survived by his brother; Bob (Denise) Humbarger and fur babies; Zooky and Mindy.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27 at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Humane Society of St. Clair County SNAP or Kids in Distress. To leave a message of comfort visit: www.youngcolonial.com