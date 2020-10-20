1/1
Richard C. "Dick" Humbarger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard C. "Dick" Humbarger

East China - Richard C. "Dick" Humbarger, age 83, of East China, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1937 in Elkhart, Indiana to the late William and Kay Humbarger.

Dick was a Michigan State Trooper for many years and retired in 1992 and belonged to the MSPTA. He loved to sail and belonged to PHYC. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson and riding with the Hog Riding Group.

He is survived by his wife; Lora and his children; Rick Humbarger and Lynn (Dale) Chapman. He is also survived by his brother; Bob (Denise) Humbarger and fur babies; Zooky and Mindy.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27 at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Humane Society of St. Clair County SNAP or Kids in Distress. To leave a message of comfort visit: www.youngcolonial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved