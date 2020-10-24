Richard C. Kristick
Marysville - Dick and Donna are together again after 16 days apart.
Richard Charles Kristick, 90, of Marysville, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, joining his beloved wife of 70 years, Donna, who preceded him in death on September 30, 2020.
He was born November 13, 1929 in Port Huron to the late Ernest and Minnie Kristick.
Richard "Dick" enjoyed many things in life, sitting by the Blue Water Bridge watching the freighters go by, a good old hot dog and beer, long rides in the country and spending time with his family and friends. He gave his family the ability to experience life and learn from their mistakes, love for nature at its best, along with all God's creatures, and taught them to love and enjoy horses.
He leaves behind his son, Richard Jr.; two daughters, Connie (Ned) and Sandy (Dave); six grandchildren, Erin (Stephen), Michelle, Jennifer (Klaus), Ben, Jared (Ericka) and Mackenzie; several great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jim; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Richard is joining his wife, Donna; getting to hold his granddaughter, Katie; and will be reunited and continue to spoil his beloved dog, Bear.
A memorial gathering will be held in the summer together for Dick and Donna, just as they were held together by their love.
Inurnment will be in Kinney Cemetery Columbarium, Clyde Township.
Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
The family wishes to thank Dr. Patel and the amazing people that came in and cared for our parents.