1/2
Richard C. Kristick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard C. Kristick

Marysville - Dick and Donna are together again after 16 days apart.

Richard Charles Kristick, 90, of Marysville, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, joining his beloved wife of 70 years, Donna, who preceded him in death on September 30, 2020.

He was born November 13, 1929 in Port Huron to the late Ernest and Minnie Kristick.

Richard "Dick" enjoyed many things in life, sitting by the Blue Water Bridge watching the freighters go by, a good old hot dog and beer, long rides in the country and spending time with his family and friends. He gave his family the ability to experience life and learn from their mistakes, love for nature at its best, along with all God's creatures, and taught them to love and enjoy horses.

He leaves behind his son, Richard Jr.; two daughters, Connie (Ned) and Sandy (Dave); six grandchildren, Erin (Stephen), Michelle, Jennifer (Klaus), Ben, Jared (Ericka) and Mackenzie; several great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jim; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

Richard is joining his wife, Donna; getting to hold his granddaughter, Katie; and will be reunited and continue to spoil his beloved dog, Bear.

A memorial gathering will be held in the summer together for Dick and Donna, just as they were held together by their love.

Inurnment will be in Kinney Cemetery Columbarium, Clyde Township.

Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com

The family wishes to thank Dr. Patel and the amazing people that came in and cared for our parents.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved