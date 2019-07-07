Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel
Richard C. "Dick" Lewandowski


1927 - 2019
Richard C. "Dick" Lewandowski Obituary
Richard C. "Dick" Lewandowski

Port Huron - Richard Charles "Dick" Lewandowski, 92, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2019.

He was born January 27, 1927 in Port Huron to the late Carl and Estella Lewandowski. He married Stephanie Londos in June 1949 in Port Huron. She died in 1965. He married Frances Doan in July 1966 in Port Huron.

Dick was a proud veteran of World War II where he served in the Merchant Marines. He was a cement mason his entire life, worked at Mueller Brass for many years and retired from the Port Huron Area School District as a custodian.

Dick loved his family and his stories and his laughter will be missed by all. He made friends of all that he met. Dick was a devoted Christian and has gone home to be with his Lord who welcomed him with open arms. He was a member of Ross Bible Church.

He is survived by his wife, Frances; children, David (Cathy) Doan, Carol Lavere, Stephanie (Marty) Pevec, Brian (Sandy) Doan, and Annette (Keith) Sparks; 22 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Beattie and Annie (Harley) Thomas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Stephanie; sons, Richard Charles Lewandowski II and Steven Doan; daughter-in-law, Maryanne Doan; brother-in-law, Jim Beattie; granddaughter, Christina Spooner; and brothers, Herbert, Cecil, Vernon, Chester, Lawrence, and Arthur Lewandowski.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel. The Reverend Tim Clark of Ross Bible Church will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ross Bible Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 7, 2019
