|
|
Richard D. "Gus" Cleary
Port Huron - Richard David "Gus" Cleary, 92, of Port Huron, died Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He was born November 8, 1927 in Detroit to the late William and Alice Cleary. He married Joan Haynes on June 21, 1952 in Detroit. She died August 1, 2019.
Gus served in the U.S. Army as a Medic during WWII. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and was a Financial Advisor since he was 35 years old. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Gus was an excellent swimmer and loved spending time on Lake Huron.
He is survived by his sons, Richard and Peter (Mary Kay) Cleary; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Cleary; daughter, Mary Jill Cleary; and three brothers.
Family graveside services have taken place in Mt. Hope Cemetery. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld officiated.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020