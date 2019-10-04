Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church, Our Lady on the River Parish
Marine City, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church, Our Lady on the River Parish
Marine City, MI
Richard D. Warchol Obituary
Richard D. Warchol

East China Twp. - Richard D. Warchol, age 90, of East China Twp., went peacefully home to the Lord on October 2, 2019. He was born February 28, 1929 in Detroit to the late Frank and Julia Warchol.

Richard proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On May 4, 1957 he married Celine Kozak at the Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Detroit. Richard co-owned and operated Vacumet Finishing in East China Twp. for over 30 years. He was a faithful member of Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City. Richard was also very active with the Holy Cross Boosters Club for many years. He was lovingly dedicated to his family and was tireless when it came to serving his wife, children, grandchildren, and in-laws. Richard and Celine also loved to travel and visit casinos.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Celine Warchol; children, Thomas Warchol, Marie Kruckenberg, Carol (Joe) Maltese, Therese (John) Berlinger, John Warchol (Gina Nowicki), Diane (Peter) Stein and Gary (Kate) Warchol; 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother, Gerald Warchol; sister, Patricia Jurczak; sister-in-law, Virginia Warchol and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Warchol; sister-in-law, Ilene Warchol; brother-in-law, John Jurczak and grandson, Carl Kruckenberg.

Funeral Mass will be Monday, October 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, OLR Parish, Marine City. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday October 4th 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday October 5th 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary recital at 7:30 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Monday 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at church prior to mass.

Memorials are suggested to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliot St., Detroit, MI 48207. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
