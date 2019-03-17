Richard E. Meadows



Fort Gratiot - Richard Eugene Meadows, 79, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, March 10, 2019.



He was born December 3, 1939 in Port Huron to the late Richard and Mary Meadows. His parents were from Ireland and found the Blue Water area to be home. Richard married Ellen Crankshaw on July 24, 1992 in Port Huron.



Richard graduated from St. Stephen's school in 1958. He enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Constellation until 1966. He attended Wayne State University where he received his B.A. degree and Central Michigan receiving his M.A. He was employed at Prestolite and Sarnamotive and retired in 2004. Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus, V.F.W. and American Legion. For winter, he went to Florida where he was a gate supervisor at the Daytona International Speedway. He was also a team surveyor for the Right Whales where he enjoyed fun with the many friends he met.



He is survived by his wife, Ellen; his daughter, Lori (Jason) Meadows-Hutty; grandson, Josh; sister, Pat (Charles) Klettner; nephews, Chuck (Molly) Klettner, and Bill (Amber) Corry; nieces, Luann (Brian) Black, Paula (Bill) Nedela, Janine Sheffer, Cindy (Dan) Lefeld, Karla Farr and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Corry.



Cremation has taken place. A private service will be held at a later date with a celebration of life service to follow.



Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society, Grace Hospice of Marysville, or Saint Stephen's Church.



Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.