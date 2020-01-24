|
Richard Falk
North Street - Richard Falk passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 83. He fought a courageous battle for 1 ½ years with his illness.
He was born on August 27, 1936, in his home to Caroline and Frederick Falk and delivered by his grandmother Schumann.
Richard earned an Associate Degree from Port Huron Junior College. He graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. Serving his apprenticeship at the former Pollock-Jowett Funeral Home. Sponsored by Bill Jowett and Gaylord Pollock. They became life-long friends. Richard served as an active embalmer and one of the oldest practicing in St. Clair County until 2018. He worked for the Port Huron Hospital Pathology Department, the St. Clair County Medical Examiner working for Clemens Kopp MD and assisted with their duties.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean, children, Richard J. Falk I, Julie D. Falk-Marcelli, his grandchildren, Richard J. Falk II, Larissa Marcelli and Andrew Marcelli, great-grandchildren, Leighton and Wilson Falk.
Raised as a Lutheran, he was baptized, confirmed and married in the Lutheran faith. Richard had an inner peace and it has helped him many times in his profession.
He loved to paint with watercolor and pen and ink. He was excellent at both. Richard loved to grow a large garden, giving food to the soup kitchen and anyone in need. It gave him great pleasure to do so.
Having been married to Richard for 64 years, I will remember him most for his tremendous love, strength and courage. He always showed his love for me and called me baby.
He was one of a kind.
Auld Lang Syne, Sweetheart.
