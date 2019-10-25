|
Richard G. Brown
Port Huron - Richard G. Brown, 82, of Port Huron, passed away on October 25, 2019 in Regency on the Lake.
He was born on May 18, 1937 in Detroit, son of Guy and Lois Brown.
Richard married Patricia J. Phillips and they have been married for 56 years.
He served honorably in the United States Marines for four years. Richard retired from Domtar in 2004. He was a member of the American Legion.
Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia Brown of Port Huron; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy (Chris) Lahar of Fort Gratiot; son, Bradley Brown of Fort Gratiot; daughter, Julie Brown-Walker of Sterling Heights; four grandchildren: Christopher (Aneta) Lahar, Brandon Lahar, Gabrielle Brown and Brandon Walker and a sister, Virginia McKay of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Hinkley-Brown on September 17, 1999.
Services will be private. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society.
Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019