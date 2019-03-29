|
|
Richard H. Butler
North Street - Richard Harley Butler, 81, of North Street, died Thursday, March 28, 2019.
He was born in Carsonville in 1938 to the late Arthur and Margaret Butler.
Richard was a mechanical engineer with Mueller Brass for 41 years and a longtime member of Community Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, Sherri (Jeff) Fiedler, Raymond (Charlotte) Butler and Victoria Butler; and step-children, Walter Curtiss, Rebecca (Douglas) White, Theresa Curtiss and Peter Curtiss.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Community Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send condolences, visit www.pollockrandall.com
