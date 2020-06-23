Richard John Falk
Port Huron - Richard John Falk, 95, of Port Huron, died Monday, June 22, 2020.
He was born March 7, 1925 in Port Huron to the late John and Dorothy Falk. He married Margaret Pickelhaupt on October 18, 1947 in Port Huron. She died March 8, 1996.
Mr. Falk was a tool & die maker with Mueller Brass for 38 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He played and repaired violins and enjoyed black powder shooting and archery. He was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
He is survived by a son, Glenn (Marylou) Falk; two daughters, Sharon (Timothy) Daniels and Annette (Karl) Stuewer; four grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. For the comfort and safety of others, please wear a mask.
Funeral services for the family will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Bonnie Klos of St. Paul Lutheran Church will officiate. Friends may watch the livestream by going to Richard's obituary page on the funeral home website.
Everyone is welcome to join the procession at 11:45 a.m. to Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Port Huron - Richard John Falk, 95, of Port Huron, died Monday, June 22, 2020.
He was born March 7, 1925 in Port Huron to the late John and Dorothy Falk. He married Margaret Pickelhaupt on October 18, 1947 in Port Huron. She died March 8, 1996.
Mr. Falk was a tool & die maker with Mueller Brass for 38 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He played and repaired violins and enjoyed black powder shooting and archery. He was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
He is survived by a son, Glenn (Marylou) Falk; two daughters, Sharon (Timothy) Daniels and Annette (Karl) Stuewer; four grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. For the comfort and safety of others, please wear a mask.
Funeral services for the family will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Bonnie Klos of St. Paul Lutheran Church will officiate. Friends may watch the livestream by going to Richard's obituary page on the funeral home website.
Everyone is welcome to join the procession at 11:45 a.m. to Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.