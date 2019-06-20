|
|
Richard Kandler
Fort Gratiot - Richard Kandler, age 81, of Fort Gratiot, passed away after a long illness on June 17, 2019.
He worked for Lexington Port Sanilac Police Department in his earlier years and retired from Ford Motor Company after 25 years.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Franzel) Kandler, son, Jeff (Susan) Kandler, 2 daughters, Terry Avey and Kandy (Matt) Tonge, 4 stepchildren, Lyle (Gwen) Franzel, Lorraine (Jeff) Schulte, Valerie (Chuck) Kelly, Tony (Dawn) Franzel, special aunt, Shirley Wandrei, 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, 3 brothers, Carl Kandler, Ron Kandler, Jay (Donna) Kandler, 3 sisters, Sharon Ruck, JoAnne (Fred) Molesworth, Sandie Danna.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Greta Kandler, sister-in-law, Juanita Kandler and brother-in-law, Everett Ruck.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, June 21, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Pastor Barry Sheldon will officiate.
Visiting hours will be 12:00pm until the time of service at 2:00pm in the funeral home
Burial will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery, Croswell.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Lexington Police Department.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 20, 2019