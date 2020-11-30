1/1
Richard "Dick" Lough
Richard "Dick" Lough

China - Richard "Dick" Lough, age 89, of China, MI, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. He was born August 3, 1931 in Deepvalle, PA to the late Eugene & Lucinda Lough.

He came to Michigan in 1936 from Hundred, West Virginia. He married Ellen Clup from Blanchard, Michigan in 1950 and they spent 59 years together. He retired from Mich Con Gas Company after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Masonic lodge, Royal Arch of Evergreen lodge #9 and was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of St. Clair.

Dick is survived by his daughters, Janice (John) MacDonald, Jane (Jerry) Sargent, Jeanne (Joel) Coulthard, Sally (Cash) Millard and special friend Reva DeVary. Dick had 10 grandchildren, Angie (Tim) Gleason, Kevin (Sarah) Markel, Kristi (Paul) Muscat, Jerry (Marcie) Sargent, Melanie (Scott) Coulthard, Joel Coulthard, Matt (Whitney) Coulthard, Candice (Sid) Bradley, Tom (Jessica) Johnson and Chris Johnson. He had 17 great grandchildren, Brady Gleason, Mitchell, Myles, Meah Markel, Paul, Lauren, Luke Muscat, Tyler (Ashley) Gee and kids Merrick and Millie, Brad (Julia) Gee, Ryan (Amber) Gee and baby Aiden, Dylan & Carson Gee, Joel Coulthard, Madelyn, Liam, Crew Coulthard, Talan Bradley and Hannah Johnson. He has 2 brothers Gene Lough, Mike (Linda) Lough and 3 sisters Donna (Wes) Schwartz-Hendricks, Linda (Gordon) Osterhouse and Carol Tatara.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen, Granddaughter Jackie Sargent, Great grandson Riley Gleason, brothers Jim and Bob Lough.

Memorials may be made to wishes of the family.

A private Graveside service was held and a Celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
