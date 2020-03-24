|
Richard M. Hallman
Algonac - Richard M. Hallman, age 64 of Algonac, passed away March 21, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Beloved husband of Alice for 39 years. Loving father of Samantha (Joel) Hallman-Wollborg, Adam (Holly) and Richard II. Dear grandfather of Brandon, Connor, Olive and Parker. Dear brother of Daniel (Jenny Lee-Russell). Predeceased by his loving parents Richard and Leona and his brothers Gary and Mark. Richard was a retired Metal Fabricator at General Motors and was a proud member of the UAW. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing with his grandchildren, and planting evergreen trees. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, a charity whose mission he strongly believed in and supported. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. The services are private.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020