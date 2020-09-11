1/1
Richard N. "Rick" Jones
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard N. "Rick" Jones

Port Huron - Mr. Richard N. "Rick" Jones, age 65, of Port Huron, passed away on September 9, 2020, in McLaren Macomb Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born on December 28, 1954, in Ferndale to the late Dallas and Barbara Jones.

Rick married Lori Erickson on August 1, 1987, in Port Huron.

He retired in April 2020 from Chrysler Corporation after 20 years of service. Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, yard sales and working on cars.

Rick is survived by his wife, Lori, 4 sons, Christopher Jones, Daniel Jones, Lee Jones and Jake Jones, 5 grandchildren, Kaylee, James, Kyler, Bentlee and Delaney, brother and sister-in-law, Gary (Theresa) Jones, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marge and Ralph Erickson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary (Bob) Smith, brother-in-law, John Erickson, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dallas Norman Jones.

Funeral Services will be 3:00pm Monday, September 14, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate.

Visiting hours will be 12:00pm until the time of services at 3:00pm in the funeral home.

Memorial tributes may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved