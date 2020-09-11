Richard N. "Rick" Jones
Port Huron - Mr. Richard N. "Rick" Jones, age 65, of Port Huron, passed away on September 9, 2020, in McLaren Macomb Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on December 28, 1954, in Ferndale to the late Dallas and Barbara Jones.
Rick married Lori Erickson on August 1, 1987, in Port Huron.
He retired in April 2020 from Chrysler Corporation after 20 years of service. Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, yard sales and working on cars.
Rick is survived by his wife, Lori, 4 sons, Christopher Jones, Daniel Jones, Lee Jones and Jake Jones, 5 grandchildren, Kaylee, James, Kyler, Bentlee and Delaney, brother and sister-in-law, Gary (Theresa) Jones, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marge and Ralph Erickson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary (Bob) Smith, brother-in-law, John Erickson, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dallas Norman Jones.
Funeral Services will be 3:00pm Monday, September 14, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate.
Visiting hours will be 12:00pm until the time of services at 3:00pm in the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
