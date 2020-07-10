Richard P. "Pat" Donoghue
Kimball Township - Richard Patrick Donoghue, age 80, died at home July 10, 2020.
Pat was born April 17, 1940 to Robert and Elsie Donoghue in Mt Clemens, MI.
He served in the US Army and retired from Chrysler Corp in 1995. He enjoyed bowling, golf, classic car shows and camping. He belonged to the RC Eagles and St Clair Co Propbusters RC clubs.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, sister, Dolores, daughter Kelly, son, Shawn and stepchildren, Frank, Kathy, Kim, Pete, Angela, Antony and many grandchildren in Florida, Michigan and Texas.
He was predeceased by his six brother and sisters.
A special 80th birthday parade for Pat was this year in April. Led by bagpipers and his Michigan grandchildren with balloons fallowed by over 100 cars filled with friends, neighbors, fellow service men and those you wanted to wish him a happy birthday. He was also a member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Marysville
