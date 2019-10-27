|
Richard R. Kelch
Avoca - Richard Raymond Kelch, 89, of Avoca, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
He was born February 22, 1930 in Kimball Township to the late Frank and Emma Kelch. He married Donna Marie Jones on August 19, 1952 in Port Huron.
Richard was a 1949 graduate of Marysville High School and then went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He was employed with Chrysler Corporation for many years as a Toolmaker. Richard was a member of Cross Current Church, enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel music, working on his maple syrup hobby, hunting, fishing, solving crossword puzzles, watching old movies and westerns, and planting a big garden every year on his 20 acres. Richard especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Donna; children, Richard (Karen) Kelch, Dennis (Cindy) Kelch, Cheryl (Joe) O'Neill, and Diane (Stephen) Daniels; grandchildren, Nathan (Sara) Kelch, Laura (David) Zeros, Michele Kelch, Tim Kelch, Kevin (Kali) Kelch, Ben (Jasmine) Daniels, David Daniels, Cathy (Mike) Sperling, Joshua Daniels, Bryan O'Neill, and Tim (Tiffany) Gillett; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Verna (Albert) Eagle; brother, Paul Kelch; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters Vida Sherbutt, Vera Keylor and Viola Deering; brothers, Frank and Ernie Kelch; and grandchildren, Dennis Kelch Jr., Kari Kelch, and Jennifer Daniels.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Mark Wargo will officiate.
Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery, Greenwood Township. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019