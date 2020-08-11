Richard S. Pack "Mr. Magnificent"
Port Huron - Richard Sebron Pack "Daddy Dude", 81, of Port Huron, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.
He was born November 2, 1938 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late Beulah and Richard Pack. He married Audrey E. Wood on April 25, 1964 in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on August 16, 2013.
Richard worked very hard to support his community. He was a member of Faith Christian Church and Past Master of Central Star Masonic Lodge #23. He served as a board member and Board Chairman of the Port Huron Housing Commission for 32 years, Past President of the Port Huron Men's Club, Vice Chair of the National Commissioners Committee, Past President and member of the Port Huron NAACP, past member of the Blue Water Council Boy Scouts, and board member of Community Mental Health.
Richard retired from DTE Energy as the Plant Manager of the Marysville Power Plant after 35 years of service. He served in the U.S. Air Force at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.
Mr. Magnificent's life will be forever cherished in the lives of his children; Terry (Morris) Hall, Renita Pack-Banks, Mark (Gail) Pack, Roslyn (Martin) Nichols and Kimberley Pack; grandchildren, Morris (Nikita) Hall Jr., Laquinda Williams, Krystal (Douglas) Williams, Biancca (Jermaine) Broderick, Mark (Keyana) Pack II, Rick Banks II, Dr. Antwan (Nitina) Hall, Jade Rhone, David Rhone II, Michael Pack, Jason (Jessica) Kindle, Quentin Petite II, Jillian Nichols, Martin Nichols Jr., Karltin Petite and Kassidy Miller; 26 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Linda Wood; brother-in-law, Roger (Pauline) Wood; best friends, Emmett Williams, Julius Williams and Dock Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by sister, Maggie Ruffin; and great-granddaughter, Camilla Rhone.
The family would like to express our thanks to Drs. Patel and Canto for the excellent medical care provided to our Dad, to Tawny, Krystal and Dawnlee for the excellent home care, and to everyone for the many prayers and concerns extended to us during this time.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home followed by a private family funeral service. The Reverend David Nichols will officiate. Central Star Lodge will provide a Masonic Service. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
A private burial with military honors will take place in Lakeside Cemetery.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com