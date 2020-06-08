Richard "Buster" Swierkosz
Casco Twp. - Richard "Buster" Swierkosz passed away in the comfort of his home with his devoted daughters by his side on June 7, 2020 at age 66.
Buster was born on July 18, 1953 to the late Richard "Dick" and Dorothy Swierkosz. He was a lifelong resident of Adair who was universally beloved by family, friends, neighbors, children, and dogs. He was a humble, kind, and honorable man who appreciated simple pleasures, like nature and spending time outdoors, putting in a day of hard work, and having a cold "pop". He retired in 2013 after a career in the construction field that spanned more than 3 decades. He always enjoyed building and fixing things, and he frequently lent his talents, skills, and knowledge to others. He was happy to help if you needed a hand (and if you didn't).
Rich is survived by his three adoring daughters, Stefanie, Laine (Robert Joachim), and Natalie (Jeff) Turner; a grandchild due in July 2020; siblings Patricia Cole, Joseph (Shirley), Terri (the late Mike) Kashouty, and Anthony "Tony" (Eileen); and numerous extended family including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of funeral services, a memorial celebration of Buster's life will be held in the fall. Please omit flowers. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.