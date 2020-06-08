Richard "Buster" Swierkosz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Buster" Swierkosz

Casco Twp. - Richard "Buster" Swierkosz passed away in the comfort of his home with his devoted daughters by his side on June 7, 2020 at age 66.

Buster was born on July 18, 1953 to the late Richard "Dick" and Dorothy Swierkosz. He was a lifelong resident of Adair who was universally beloved by family, friends, neighbors, children, and dogs. He was a humble, kind, and honorable man who appreciated simple pleasures, like nature and spending time outdoors, putting in a day of hard work, and having a cold "pop". He retired in 2013 after a career in the construction field that spanned more than 3 decades. He always enjoyed building and fixing things, and he frequently lent his talents, skills, and knowledge to others. He was happy to help if you needed a hand (and if you didn't).

Rich is survived by his three adoring daughters, Stefanie, Laine (Robert Joachim), and Natalie (Jeff) Turner; a grandchild due in July 2020; siblings Patricia Cole, Joseph (Shirley), Terri (the late Mike) Kashouty, and Anthony "Tony" (Eileen); and numerous extended family including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of funeral services, a memorial celebration of Buster's life will be held in the fall. Please omit flowers. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved