Richard T. Saunders


1928 - 2020
Port Huron - Mr. Richard T. Saunders, age 91, of Port Huron, passed away on March 6, 2020.

He was born on November 11, 1928, in Port Huron to the late Clinton and Louise Saunders.

Richard was loved by everyone who knew him. He had a great sense of humor and zest for life. Richard loved reading, old movies, sitting on the porch and bird watching. He was a lifetime employee of Mueller Brass Company and a lifetime resident of Port Huron.

He is survived by his nephew, Clinton (Paula) Saunders and countless friends who will miss him dearly.

No services are planned, per Richards wishes. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
