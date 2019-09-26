Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2501 Stone St
Port Huron, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2501 Stone St
Port Huron, MI
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Christian Memorial Gardens West Cemetery
Rochester Hills, MI
Richard T. Turcott


1943 - 2019
Richard T. Turcott Obituary
Richard T. Turcott

Fort Gratiot - Richard Thomas Turcott, 76, of Fort Gratiot died Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

He was born January 1, 1943 in Troy to the late Donald and Elsie Turcott. He married Sophia Andritsis on December 4, 1971 in Pontiac.

Richard was the General Manager for Blue Water Plastics for 29 years. He was very handy and always willing to help others which led him to volunteer at Mercy Hospital for 15 years. Richard enjoyed golfing and NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sophia; five children, Jonnah Bullis, Richard (Cay) Turcott Jr., Mandy (Fred) Massad, Brenda Solovy, and Pete (Shelley) Bullis; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Cindy (Jim) Milhoan and Cheryl Turcott-Swartz; brother, Milo Turcott; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kylie Bullis; and two brothers, Gary and Neil Turcott.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2501 Stone St., Port Huron with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. The Reverend Tim Anderson will officiate.

Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Christian Memorial Gardens West Cemetery, Rochester Hills. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
Remember
