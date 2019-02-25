|
Richard "Rich" Volkening
Fort Gratiot - Richard "Rich" Volkening, age 71, of Fort Gratiot, passed away February 23, 2019. He was born June 3, 1947 in Clinton Twp. to the late Burt and Carol Volkening.
On May 24, 1980 Rich married Sue Fisher in Port Huron. He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. Rich was employed with Eugene Welding for over 40 years, retiring in 2013. He was a small engine enthusiast and an avid hunter, fisherman and bowler.
Rich is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sue Volkening; children, Richard William Volkening II, Michelle Volkening and Rich (Dawn) Stone; grandchildren, Dan, Nicole, Jessica, Rodney and Zach; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Tom Volkening and Jane (David) Chesham. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Travis Stone.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Chaplain Max Amstutz will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron. Visiting hours are Monday 1:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday one hour prior to service.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 25, 2019