Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Volkening
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rich" Volkening


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard "Rich" Volkening Obituary
Richard "Rich" Volkening

Fort Gratiot - Richard "Rich" Volkening, age 71, of Fort Gratiot, passed away February 23, 2019. He was born June 3, 1947 in Clinton Twp. to the late Burt and Carol Volkening.

On May 24, 1980 Rich married Sue Fisher in Port Huron. He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. Rich was employed with Eugene Welding for over 40 years, retiring in 2013. He was a small engine enthusiast and an avid hunter, fisherman and bowler.

Rich is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sue Volkening; children, Richard William Volkening II, Michelle Volkening and Rich (Dawn) Stone; grandchildren, Dan, Nicole, Jessica, Rodney and Zach; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Tom Volkening and Jane (David) Chesham. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Travis Stone.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Chaplain Max Amstutz will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron. Visiting hours are Monday 1:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday one hour prior to service.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now