Richard "Dick" W. Curtis
Fort Gratiot - 63, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on October 27, 1956, the son of Edward Curtis and Evelyn "Toby" Bassett. Richard married Debbie O'Brien on June 9, 1978 in Port Huron.
Richard graduated from Port Huron High School class of 1975. Richard's interests include playing the guitar, hunting, and spending quality time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Debbie are his sons, Scott (Holly Rushton-Millard) Curtis of Kimball, Josh (Tiffany) Curtis of Port Huron, and Cody (Beth Brandon) Curtis of Kalamazoo; grandson, Carson Curtis; siblings, Wayne (Nancy) Curtis, Barb Minne, Mary Howison, Gloria McKeand, Mark Curtis, and Brenda Curtis; as well and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Richard in death are his parents Edward Curtis and Evelyn "Toby" Bassett; stepfather, James "Jim" Turner; and brothers, Tim Curtis and Tom Curtis.
The family honors the memory of Richard and invites you to share memories on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Richard's home.
Memorial are suggested to the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com