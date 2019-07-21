|
|
Richard Walter Allington
China Twp. - On July 14, 2019, Richard Walter Allington, China MI, departed this life peacefully, following complications of cardiac failure. His fiancé, Faye Burt, was at his side.
He is survived by his large blended family.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 1st, from 3-8 pm at Young Funeral Home (4061 St. Clair Hwy., China, MI, 48054). His funeral will be at St Paul's Lutheran Church (5322 Palms Rd., Casco, MI 48064), at 11 am on Friday, August 2nd, with visitation starting there at 10 am prior to the service. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, Blue Water Humane Society, or donor's choice.
Published in The Times Herald from July 21 to July 28, 2019