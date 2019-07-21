Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
4061 St. Clair Hwy
China, MI
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St Paul's Lutheran Church
5322 Palms Rd.
Casco, MI
Richard Walter Allington


1935 - 2019
Richard Walter Allington Obituary
Richard Walter Allington

China Twp. - On July 14, 2019, Richard Walter Allington, China MI, departed this life peacefully, following complications of cardiac failure. His fiancé, Faye Burt, was at his side.

He is survived by his large blended family.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 1st, from 3-8 pm at Young Funeral Home (4061 St. Clair Hwy., China, MI, 48054). His funeral will be at St Paul's Lutheran Church (5322 Palms Rd., Casco, MI 48064), at 11 am on Friday, August 2nd, with visitation starting there at 10 am prior to the service. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, Blue Water Humane Society, or donor's choice.

Full obituary online at www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from July 21 to July 28, 2019
