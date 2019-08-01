|
Rick L. Epperson
Kimball Township - Rick L. Epperson, age 61, of Kimball Township, passed away on July 25, 2019, from substantial injuries in a Motorcycle Accident.
He was born on July 26, 1957, in Detroit, to Dave and Carol Brideau and Samuel Epperson.
Rick married Barbara A. Doan on September 26, 1975, in Port Huron.
He attended Marysville Schools, worked for a few years at junk yards until he became self-employed for many years at Rick's Auto Recycling. Rick also worked for 18 years on houses for the many people living in the homes in town and was a local landlord.
Rick is survived by his wife, Barbara Epperson (Doan), daughter and son-in-law, Teresa (Scott) Hitch, daughter, LeAnna Epperson, daughter and son-in-law, Tonya (Joe) Green, daughter and son-in-law, Brandie (Tom) Gromala, 9 grandchildren, Ashley Larabell, Alexander Hitch, Ryan Hitch, Katelyn Hitch, Michael Tremble, Kamen Green, Ty Gromala, Farrah Gromala and Tate Gromala and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Caryll Kondratko, nephew, Jason Epperson, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and recently, a great granddaughter, Leah Ryan Badgerow.
Funeral services will be 12:00pm Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Pastor Billie P. will officiate. Burial to take place in Caswell Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Friday, 5:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, 10:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm all in the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 1, 2019