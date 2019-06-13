Rickey Gee Eagle



Kimball Township - Rickey Gee Eagle, age 61, of Kimball Township, passed away on June 10, 2019, in his home, after a long illness.



He was born on May 15, 1958, in Port Huron to the late Guy and Marcia Eagle.



Rickey married Ruth Schmidt on February 14, 1980, in Port Huron.



He served honorably in the United States Army and loved hunting, fishing and gardening.



Rickey is survived by his wife, Ruth (Schmidt) Eagle, son, Shaun (Devyn) Eagle, 5 grandchildren, Madison, McKinnley, Trenton, Tristan and Kenna, sisters and brothers-in-law, Marcia (Harry) Erdman, Linda (Ken) Doan, Sherry (John) Gorski and Dawn (Don) Welsh, mother-in-law, Lois Schmidt and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Eagle, father-in-law, Wilbur Schmidt, sister-in-law, Mary Anglebrandt and niece Andrea Erdman.



Funeral services will be 4:00pm Friday, June 14, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.



Visiting hours will be Friday, 1:00pm until the time of service at 4:00pm in the funeral home.



Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.



The St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military honors along with the United States Army.



Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.



