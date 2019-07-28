|
Ricky I. "Buck" Somerville
Port Huron - Ricky Israel "Buck" Somerville Sr., 66, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
He was born February 23, 1953 in Port Huron to the late Israel "Tim" and Eva Somerville.
Ricky worked for Riverside Metal Products for over 20 years. He also worked in the custodial department of the Holiday Inn Express. Ricky was a hard worker and animal lover, especially cats, and enjoyed the outdoors and landscaping. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived and will be dearly missed by his son, Ricky Somerville Jr.; Ricky Jr.'s mother, Susan Somerville; a sister, Carol King; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Dave Hastings, Sue Brown, Dennis Carlson, Dick Somerville and Bud Somerville.
Private family services have been held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society or .
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 28, 2019