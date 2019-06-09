|
Ricky S. Reynolds
Everett, WA - Ricky S. Reynolds 60, of Everett, WA died unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord on June 3,2019. Ricky was born and raised in the Port Huron area and moved out to Washington State with his family in 2001.
Rick was proceeded in death by his mother and father. Rick leaves behind a wife, Rebecca, four children,Rachel (Joshua Peterson, Austin and Emma), Ryan (Milly and Izayah), Renae and Rylee, five brothers (Dick, Scott, Mark, Mike and Tony)and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in laws.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019